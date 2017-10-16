Dungey, Philips, Bennett named to All-Atlantic Coast Conference team after Clemson upset

Syracuse’s Eric Dungey, Ervin Philips and Parris Bennett each made the Week 7 All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, the ACC announced Monday afternoon. It’s the first time in SU’s four and a half years in the ACC that three players made the team in a single week.

Syracuse (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) shocked the country Friday night in the Carrier Dome with a 27-24 victory over then-No. 2 Clemson (6-1, 4-1). Dungey, a junior quarterback, was 20-for-32 with 278 yards through the air and tied his career high with three touchdown passes. He accounted for 339 of the Orange’s 440 yards of total offense. He rushed for 61 yards, too, making him the sixth QB in program history to run for at least 1,000 career yards.

Dungey’s big drive came in the fourth quarter, when he lead SU to a 16-play, six-minute march down the field leading to a go-ahead field goal with 9:41 left. Facing a third-and-long on Syracuse’s final possession, Dungey ran for eight yards to get a first down, milk the clock seal the win.

It’s Dungey’s first such honor this year. As a sophomore, he earned two ACC Offensive Back of the Week honors last year in SU’s wins against then-No. 17 Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Dungey’s top target Friday night was Philips, a senior wide receiver who has broken out this season. Two weeks ago, Philips was name ACC Receiver of the Week after he broke the conference record for receptions in a game (17). Against the Tigers, he had four catches for a game-high 94 yards and a touchdown. He caught a 66-yard touchdown — Syracuse’s longest pass play of the season — to bump the Orange’s lead to 14-7 early.

Philips moved to 10th place on SU’s career record list for receiving yardage (1,734) and ranks sixth among active FBS receivers and second on SU’s all-time list with 190 career catches.

On the other side of the ball, Bennett, a senior linebacker whose ascension to the top of Syracuse’s defense is rooted in Detroit , led Syracuse in tackles for the fifth consecutive game. He had nine stops, including the first sack of his career — an eight-yard loss for Clemson in the third quarter. After the sack, CU did not get another first down that drive and missed the ensuing field goal attempt.

The Syracuse defense allowed only 113 yards rushing, more than 124 yards fewer than Clemson’s season average (237.3). Clemson collected 154 fewer yards of total offense than its season average. The ACC Linebacker of the Week honor is Bennett’s second this season. Following the LSU game Sept. 23, Bennett was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his 12-tackle showing.