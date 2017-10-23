SU Athletics

D.O. Sportscast episode 6: Matthew Gutierrez breaks down Syracuse’s loss to Miami and big money move to ACC

Gutierrez breaks down the big wins and payout accompanying Syracuse’s move to the ACC, as well as the Orange's loss in Miami last week.

By Daily Orange Sports Staff

This week on the D.O. Sportscast, Matthew Gutierrez joins the show to discuss Syracuse’s loss at Miami, which Gutierrez attended and watched the first half of with senior wide receiver Steve Ishmael’s parents. He also breaks down his latest feature, detailing the financial boom Syracuse gained after jumping ship from the Big East for the Atlantic Coast Conference four years ago.

Listen to episode six here:

 

