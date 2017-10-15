D.O. Sportscast episode 5: Beat writers discuss win over Clemson, hand out mid-season awards

This week on the D.O. Sportscast, Tomer Langer and Joe Bloss join the show to discuss Syracuse’s upset of Clemson. The two talk about what the win for means for SU going forward as well as the validation of head coach Dino Babers vision. In the second segment, Langer and Bloss pick their mid-season most valuable player, unsung hero and most improved.

Listen to episode five here: