D.O. Sportscast episode 4: Michael McCleary talks schools’ roles in transfer trouble

This week on the D.O. Sportscast, asst. copy editor Michael McCleary drops by to discuss the roles of schools when athletes try to transfer and the subsequent complications that arise. Athletes nationwide across an array of sports request transfers every year, and schools are allowed to either approve or “block” the athlete from communicating with a specific school to transfer. The story McCleary wrote focused on the struggles of current Syracuse softball player Baylee Douglass, who arrived at SU after Southern Illinois-Edwardsville blocked four requested transfers.

Listen to episode four here: