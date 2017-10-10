The D.O. has historically overlooked LGBTQ issues. You can help us get better.

It’s Coming Out Day, and The Daily Orange can do better when it comes to covering the LGBTQ community year-round.

While The D.O. works to make sure its coverage is comprehensive and inclusive, The D.O. Editorial Board wants to remind our readers that our mailbox is always open to letters to the editor, story ideas and critique. Share your thoughts on everything from university policies to the national climate and how they affect your life. Provide feedback on stories The D.O. is covering, the language used and the viewpoints considered.

Through a partnership with ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project, The D.O. will soon host an anonymous online form on its website to collect tips and stories of hate incidents on the Syracuse University campus. This doesn’t mean The D.O. only wants to hear about incidents worth reporting to Documenting Hate. We’re passionate about improving the diversity of our coverage in every capacity possible and we see this tool as a way to do that.

The D.O. exists to serve the greater SU community as the No. 1 source of news, which extends to all pockets and communities in the area. We never want to pass off surface-level stories as representation or confine our coverage to special days and months dedicated to people with marginalized identities.

And if it ever seems like The D.O. isn’t fulfilling that responsibility, we ask that you challenge us to do better.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board serves as the voice of the organization and aims to contribute the perspectives of students to discussions that concern Syracuse University and the greater Syracuse community. The editorial board’s stances are determined by a majority of its members. You can read more about the editorial board here.