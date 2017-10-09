Construction update: Syracuse University is designing classroom upgrades as small-scale projects continue

As several small-scale construction projects wrap up, Syracuse University has started designing classroom upgrades in Hall of Languages and Lyman Hall, a university official said in a campus-wide email sent Monday.

Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, said proposed classroom upgrades include new seating, audiovisual systems and finishes. Construction is expected to begin summer 2018.

Laboratory and residence hall improvements will also occur next summer, Sala said.

Updates on the following ongoing or completed projects were detailed in the email:

Bird Library: Fire alarm upgrades are nearly complete.

Hendricks Chapel stair replacement: Stair replacement and plaza work is complete. Hand rails will be added, and the three plaques are being restored and will be reinstalled.

Regent Theatre Complex: Accessibility upgrades to Archbold Theatre restroom are complete.

Carnegie Library: The heating, cooling and ventilation system replacement is complete. Two new student group study rooms will be complete by the middle of this month.

Crouse College : Masonry repairs and restoration work will continue into late fall.

Hall of Languages: Designs for single-occupant bathrooms are underway, and construction is expected to be completed before summer 2018.

Sala in the email also announced the first Campus Framework forum of the fall 2017 semester, which will be held on Saturday at noon in Maxwell Auditorium.