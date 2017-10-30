The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, located in northeastern Alaska, is one of the largest intact ecosystems in the world. But after recent United States Senate and House votes, the habitat — critical for several bird, mammal and fish species, and a sacred place to the people of the Gwich’in nation — may be at risk.

The area has been a target for oil drilling, but has dodged it in years past. This week, the U.S. Senate and House passed a budget resolution containing language that may put the critical habitat at risk again.

The Daily Orange spoke with Bobbie Jo Greenland-Morgan, president of the Gwich’in Tribal Council, and Tara Miller, outreach consultant for the New York office of Defenders of Wildlife, about the recent vote and what implications this vote could have for the future of the Gwich’in and the wild flora and fauna that live there.

The Daily Orange: What is the significance of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to the Gwich’in nation?

Bobbie Jo Greenland-Morgan: Our main concern is that this area is birthing grounds of the Porcupine caribou herd. They are the foundation of the Gwich’in culture.

In order for our indigenous culture to be healthy and continue to thrive and survive, we have to ensure that the caribou herd continues to be healthy and thrive as it is right now. It is in good health right now and we want to make sure it stays that way.

The Gwich’in have always been opposed to development in this area because of the sensitivity of the environment, and that specific area is fundamental to the existence of the herd. By protecting that area and the caribou, we are ultimately protecting our cultural survival because the caribou are the foundation of our culture.

The D.O.: Have the governmental leaders that are in support of opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling ever consulted the Gwich’in Tribal Council on matters like this?

B.G.: That’s a big part of the problem. Most of these government leaders in the House and the Senate, and even in Canada and Parliament, many of them don’t know who the Gwich’in are and what the tribal council is.

That’s been part of the efforts all these years, to educate people and tell them that there are many perspectives on this issue. We realize and understand the pressures that these agencies are under, but our message has never changed that there is no price tag on our indigenous culture and the land.

We undergo economic downturns and struggles like any other government — our people are going through difficult times with unemployment rates and food scarcity, but the caribou have always been a source of food security for us.

It’s a perspective that these governments don’t understand. They (Canada and the U.S.) need to remember that they are parties to the International Caribou Agreement of 1987, and they have signed agreements to protect and conserve the herd that date years back.

In 1982, the government of Canada put section 35 in the Canadian Constitution that affirms aboriginal and treaty rights. I look at that as an obligation to help us and support us in this issue that protect the traditions and practices that make us culturally distinct.

The D.O.: How much revenue would actually be generated if drilling commenced?

Tara Miller: As part of the plan for tax reform, they’re saying that to balance out tax cuts, they need to raise more revenues. From the sale of oil leases in the Arctic, they want to raise $1 billion.

The Center for American Progress came up with a high estimate of $37.5 million. This comes from selling leases on all of the acres of the land, which is a high estimate because it will be difficult to get to certain areas and the oil isn’t dispersed evenly, so oil companies aren’t going to buy every single acre.

These estimates are counting on selling all of them. Also, oil prices are low now; this is assuming oil companies even want to go there. This year the fight is different because in previous years, oil prices have been high.

In the most optimal circumstances they’re not going to be making a lot of money off of this, and then those circumstances even are dubious.

The D.O.: What effects would the wild flora and fauna that inhabit this area see if oil drilling were to commence?

T.M.: They are looking to drill on a coastal plain on the northern shore, which is a really critical place for the wildlife.

Especially with climate change, ice is melting faster so a lot of polar bears are coming on shore to den, when they used to on the ice. Now they need this habitat for raising their cubs.

There’s about 200 species of migratory birds that come there and nest and return to all 50 states and six continents, so it’s an area that touches the whole world.