Syracuse police investigate stabbing at party on Sumner Avenue

Syracuse police are investigating a stabbing that left a 21-year-old man injured at a party in the University Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At about 3 a.m., city police officers responded to 831 Sumner Ave. after a large fight reportedly broke out at a party, said George Hack, a Syracuse Police Department spokesman, in a press release.

After arriving at the house, SPD officers learned a man had been stabbed in the neck and taken to Crouse Hospital in a private vehicle, Hack said.

The man was subsequently transported by ambulance to the State University of New York Upstate Medical University for surgery and is expected to survive, Hack said. Police had no suspect information as of about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Richard Helterline, an SPD spokesman, in an email, said police would not release the victim’s name. Joseph Tupper, an area landlord, owns 831 Sumner Ave., Onondaga County property records show.