Check out these weekend events — with or without your family

Film talk with director Jack Sholder

Director Jack Sholder, well-known for his work on movies like “The Nightmare on Elm Street 2” and “The Hidden” will speak at the Museum of Science & Technology on Friday. There will be a Q&A session with Sholder, followed by a screening of the MOST’s newest IMAX film, “A Beautiful Planet.”

When: Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Science & Technology, 500 S. Franklin St.

Cost: Free, but registration is required

‘The Crucible’ showing

Courtesy of AB Photography

Arthur Miller’s famous play on the Salem witch trials, “The Crucible,” is coming to Syracuse. The play runs through Oct. 28 at The Central New York Playhouse.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m, Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd.

Cost: $17 to $20

Concerts at The Westcott Theater





Daily Orange File Photo

The Westcott Theater will feature artists Blind Owl Band and DISKORD on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Blind Owl Band is a bluegrass-rock band, and DISKORD is a duo specializing in bass music.

When: Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.

Cost: $12-$15

Pumpkin carving at Recess

Alexandra Moreo | Photo Editor

As part of its #CarveToCare campaign, Recess Coffee will host a pumpkin carving party to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York. The finished pumpkins will be for sale for a suggested donation of $5. Participants that post will also be entered in a pumpkin carving contest.

When: Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Recess Coffee, 110 Harvard Place

Cost: Free, with a suggested donation of $5

Totally ’90s Syracuse Bar Crawl

Bar Crawl Nation will present the ultimate ’90s party in Armory Square with a special celebrity appearance from Kel Mitchell of Kenan & Kel. Destinations include Aster Pantry & Parlor, Empire Brewery and Clinton Street Pub. Participants who visit all destinations before 9 p.m. will receive a Totally ’90s T-Shirt. Nineties-era outfits are encouraged.

When: Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m.

Where: Begins with registration at Corner Bar, 400 S. Clinton St.

Cost: $25-$45

Family Weekend trivia night

Daily Orange File Photo

Test your knowledge with your loved ones for a trivia night to celebrate Family Weekend. The event, which is organized by the Syracuse University student-run organization Orange After Dark, will be held two times on Saturday night.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Auditorium, Schine Student Center

Cost: Free

October Craft Beer Party

Head to The Fish Friar to sample craft beverages picked from around the Northeast, including samples from breweries such as Tired Hands, Other Half, Magnify and more. Food will also be served.

When: Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Fish Friar, 239 E. Genesee St.

Cost: Free

Eastwood neighborhood run

Paul Schlesinger | Asst. Photo Editor

As the culminating race of SYRATHON 2017, a foot race tour of Syracuse city parks, the Eastwood Park-to-Park Autumn Run will be held Sunday. A portion of the proceeds from the 5-mile run will support Eastwood Neighborhood Association’s Scholarship, health and wellness programs and other projects that benefit Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood.

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Sunnycrest Park, 699 Robinson St.

Cost: $30