Chancellor’s Task Force Encourages Campus Community to participate in “It’s On Us” week of action

To Our Campus Community Members,

Each October, #SUGoesPurple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. With efforts led by the Office of Health Promotion; Peer Educators Encouraging Healthy Relationships and Sexuality (PEEHRS); “It’s On Us” student campus ambassadors; Counseling Center, Student Assistance; Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Resolution Services; Fraternity and Sorority Affairs; and Vera House, Inc., our campus community has continued to raise awareness about domestic and relationship violence and demonstrate our commitment to ending all forms of interpersonal violence. On behalf of the Chancellor’s Task Force on Sexual and Relationship Violence, we encourage the campus community to continue its strong support by visiting PEEHRS in Schine Atrium and the Clothesline Project display in Panasci Lounge and to participate in It’s On Us Week of Action Monday through Friday.

The “It’s On Us” student campus ambassadors have organized a great week of programming for students, faculty and staff. Among the activities, offices will participate in the SU Goes Purple Decorating Contest, “It’s On Us” student campus ambassadors will host tabling, campus community members can write letters of support to survivors, and students, faculty and staff can participate in Be Orange empowered bystander training. Campus community members are also encouraged to wear teal on Teal Tuesday – on Tuesday. The week also includes a screening of the documentary “The Mask You Live In” and a panel discussion on masculinity in Watson Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Panelists include Don McPherson, Mark Trumbo, Angie Pati and Jason Nova.

These events present an opportunity to educate the campus community, generate important discussions and show our support for victims and survivors of interpersonal violence. These events also provide another opportunity to raise awareness about the resources and services available to students affected by sexual and relationship violence. Our Sexual and Relationship Violence Response Team at the Counseling Center is available 24/7 for confidential support, advocacy and discussion of reporting options by calling 315-443-4715.

It is on each of us to do our part to foster a safer, supportive environment for all. Join us in our effort to end all forms of interpersonal violence.

Sincerely,

Diane Lyden Murphy, Ph.D., Dean, Falk College

Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz, Interim Senior Associate Vice President, Enrollment and the Student Experience

Co-Chairs, Chancellor’s Task Force on Sexual and Relationship Violence