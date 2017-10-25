Centers for Disease Control advisory board votes to recommend 3rd mumps vaccine

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board unanimously voted Wednesday to recommend a third dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for people that may be exposed to mumps outbreaks.

The vote, which was not influenced by the recent outbreak of the disease at Syracuse University, comes as university, Onondaga County and New York state officials work to distribute a third dose of the MMR vaccine on campus this week.

Since the mumps broke out at SU in August, there have been 27 confirmed and 55 probable cases of the mumps among members of the university community. There are also two probable cases outside the SU community — one with a link to the university and one with no known connection.

All people who have contracted the disease have been vaccinated. The CDC currently recommends children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine are 88 percent effective, according to the CDC.

Evidence presented at the meeting, though, showed that immunity wanes over time, The Washington Post reported. The increased number of outbreaks nationwide could be attributed to waning immunity, the evidence suggested.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the CDC and voted on the recommendation today, only suggested those exposed to the mumps during outbreaks of the disease get the third vaccine, according to The Washington Post.

Brad Hutton, deputy commissioner of public health and the New York State Department of Health, said at a press conference this week the third vaccine will not prevent the mumps from infecting those who have already been exposed to the disease.

This week, SU announced it would distribute 4,000 MMR vaccines to student-athletes and undergraduates. The last vaccination clinics are Thursday and Friday in Flanagan Gymnasium from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Indu Gupta said a third vaccine is not a substitute for other disease prevention methods. She said people should not share drinks or utensils, and if students are sick, they should stay at home.