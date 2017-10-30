Borg van der Velde earns ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Borg van der Velde earned Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors after shutting out No. 24 Pacific on Saturday, 3-0.

The shutout gave No. 12 Syracuse (12-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) its 11th shutout of the season, tying the program record previously achieved in 1993. The freshman keeper from Ede, Netherlands, has started all 17 games the Orange has played.

The shutout last weekend required four saves from van der Velde. Syracuse also shut out Pacific on Aug. 27, 3-0, a game in which van der Velde had three saves.

SU plays next on Thursday against No. 9 Louisville at the ACC Tournament, which Louisville hosts at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The match begins at 4 p.m.