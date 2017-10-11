Bennett’s goal lifts Syracuse over Miami, 1-0, in defense heavy game

Taylor Bennett stood on the outskirts of Miami’s third, eyeing her target before winding up and firing a strike from the right side of the field by the midline. From roughly 40 yards, the ball soared toward its intended target, then flew straight into the back of the net.

“Taylor can strike a ball from a long way out,” SU head coach Phil Wheddon said. “She was 40 yards or so from goal. No pressure.”

Syracuse (7-5-2, 2-3-1 Atlantic Coast) got a boost from a defender in a game that featured little offense. The goal was just Bennett’s second of the season, but it was enough to push the Orange past Miami (4-8-0, 0-6-0 Atlantic Coast), 1-0, in a game that was originally scheduled to be played almost a month ago.

“I’m happy when the ball goes into the back of the net,” Syracuse head coach Phil Wheddon said. “It doesn’t matter (who) our goals come from.”

Bennett was not made available for comment after the game.

In the early part of the game, neither team controlled the ball well in its attacking third, plagued by missed passes and stumbling footing when crossing midfield. On one play, Alex Lamontagne mishandled a ball at midfield, allowing a Miami player to tip-toe the sideline, sweeping the ball between Lamontagne’s legs and giving the Hurricanes possession near the Syracuse box. Less than ten seconds later, Syracuse stole the ball back.

It seemed nothing was going SU’s way. One of the best chances Syracuse had, with Kate Hostage breaking free toward the Miami goal, was called offside. On a subsequent play, Syracuse had another chance when Lamontagne broke past the Miami defenders while handling the ball out in front of her. She gave a perfect cross to Sydney Brackett, who lifted her foot before hearing a loud whistle. Again, offside.

Eventually, Lamontagne got in on a breakaway after a deflection left nothing but UM keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce between Lamontage and the net. Lamontagne’s attempt was saved. The Orange would get no better opportunity than that. Bennett’s shot in the 22nd minute was the furthest and most difficult shot that SU took. But, it was the only one it could covert.

“It’s good (we) got a goal in early,” Lamontagne said.

At the time the Sept. 15 game was rescheduled, Miami was 4-2 and coming off a dominant win against Quinnipiac where the Hurricanes outshot the Bobcats, 32-3. At the time, UM looked like a threatening opponent. On Wednesday, the Orange handed the Hurricanes its sixth-straight loss.

SU goalie Courtney Brosnan only had to make two saves in the game. Syracuse didn’t make her do much. As limited as Syracuse’s offense was, Miami did less.

Bennett, who spends a large part of her game circling in the area between Brosnan and the sideline by midfield, got a bit of advice from her goalkeeper following her goal.

“Shoot more like that,” she joked.

After Bennett lifted the Orange over the Hurricanes, perhaps she’ll heed Brosnan’s advice.