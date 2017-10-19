Atlantic Coast Conference to move to 18-game conference schedule

Women’s basketball teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference will play an 18-game conference slate beginning in 2019-20, the ACC announced Thursday.

“The move to an 18-game conference schedule will strengthen the already compelling matchups and build upon both traditional and new rivalries,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a press release. “Playing more games against conference teams will enhance the student-athlete experience and benefit our fans.”

Currently, teams play a 16-game ACC schedule. The change to 18 games was approved at ACC Fall Meetings, per a conference press release, which took place earlier this week. Under the new format, every team will play all ACC teams at least once, and four teams will play each other twice.

The change also aligns with the launch of the ACC Network, which is “the optimal time,” Swofford said.

Syracuse opens the 2017-18 season on Nov. 10 against Morgan State at 2 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. The Orange begins ACC play on Dec. 28 at Notre Dame.