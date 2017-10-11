Arts, music fundraiser at Spark to benefit Puerto Rico relief efforts

UPDATED: Oct. 11, 2017 at 11:47 p.m.

An arts focused benefit will be held in Syracuse on Thursday for Puerto Rican victims of Hurricane Maria.

Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, is one of many artists participating in the Desastre! Arts + Music Benefit for PR.

The fundraiser will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Spark Contemporary Art Space on East Fayette Street. The space was recently placed under new management and is now run by Patrick Tuohey, an event producer and musician, and Jacob Roberts, a visual artist, art administrator and alum of the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Grygiel, who has attended several benefits, was struck with the need to help when the call for artists was sent out for the event. Grygiel visited Puerto Rico on vacation and realized more about the politics and culture upon arrival. Their knowledge of the state of the island before the storm influenced the decision to get involved for relief.

“I could only imagine the level of need,” Grygiel said. “I have a lot of students with family there that are impacted, so I think that this is an issue for all of us. This is an issue for Syracuse. This is an issue for the university. This is an issue for the students here. And I just want to be a part of that.”

Grygiel, who has been a musician since their teenage years, will perform original songs with their guitar at the benefit. After seeing Paul McCartney perform “Blackbird” — which was written as a tribute to the civil rights movement — at his Sept. 23 concert at the Carrier Dome, Grygiel said his words inspired them to contribute to human rights in a similar fashion.

