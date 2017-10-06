Abbey Miller’s career day in net not enough as No. 1 Wisconsin edges Syracuse, 1-0

Stick saves to pad saves, lunging to sprawling, Abbey Miller did everything she could to stop 38 shots on goal. But after 60 minutes of play, it was the one shot that Miller couldn’t halt that provided the difference.

While Miller was a stalwart in net, setting a career-high with 38 saves, the Orange failed to net a goal for the third straight game to begin the season, and Syracuse (0-2-1) fell to No. 1 Wisconsin (5-0-0), 1-0, Friday night at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Without the career day by its Senior goalie — including a 17-save first period — the final score could’ve been much worse.

“(Miller) stood on her head today,” said Emma Polaski. “She had us in the game, and we wouldn’t have been there without her.”

Polaski was part of an Orange defense that battered the Badgers’ offense all night. The aggressiveness translated into three penalties on Syracuse in the final two periods, thanks in part to the referees’ eventual attempts to quell the hostilities between the teams.

Miller was the first to retaliate for the Orange, starting a scuffle just after the Badgers scored their only goal of the game, off a surgical attempt from nearly behind the net. After putting a deke on her defender, Badger forward Abby Roque flicked a shot that squeaked between Miller’s ear and the post.

“That one goal that went in, that was dirty,” Polaski said. “There was nothing she could’ve done about it.”

The goal seemed to fire up Miller, who, after making a save just minutes later, swung at a Badger for taking a jab post-whistle. It proved to be the only instance the whole game that Miller lost her cool. Head coach Paul Flanagan praised the Orange defense, explaining that the group as a whole did a good job of “supporting” Miller all game. But, just like his players, Flanagan’s focus was on his goalie after the game.

“From start to finish she gave us a chance to win,” Flanagan said. “Abbey was very confident, and that’s what you like to see from your starting goalie.”

Miller has shined in the past, like the outing where she set her previous career high of 35 save. Against the Badgers, Miller had the incentive to dominate players she knows very well. The Minnesota native grew up playing with and against many of the Badgers skaters, and this link, Miller said, sparked her unrelenting play in goal.

Additionally, Miller had to make do without Senior Dakota Derrer, Syracuse’s top shot blocker from a year ago, as the defender was scratched due to illness. Forward Stephanie Grossi also missed the game due to illness.

“It hurts because (Derrer) is a huge defensive player,” Miller said. “(She) blocks a lot of shots, I’m sure they wouldn’t have had as many shots if Dak was here tonight.”

Miller did everything but score for the Orange tonight, and, unfortunately for Syracuse, neither did her teammates.

“All three games we played so far, (Abbey’s) played terrific,” Alysha Burriss said. “We can’t ask more from her. It’s on us at this point.”