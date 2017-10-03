Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2018 3-star running back Hassan Hall decommits from Syracuse

Class of 2018 running back Hassan Hall decommitted from Syracuse, he announced in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. Hall is the first player in SU’s 2018 recruiting class to decommit.

Hall, a three-star running back, per 247sports.com, was considering Georgia Tech, Louisville and Florida Atlantic before committing to Syracuse Aug. 5. In his message on Twitter, Hall did not mention any other schools, but did say “Syracuse will stay in very high consideration.”

A native of Atlanta, Hall plays for Maynard Jackson (Georgia) High School and runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, per his Hudl.

Syracuse still has two three-star running backs, Jawhar Jordan Jr. and Akeem Dixon, in its 2018 class. Track the entire Class of 2018 here.