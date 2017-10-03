3 Reactions from Syracuse’s Orange and White Scrimmage

Syracuse (sort of) tipped off its 2017-18 season with an Orange vs. White Friday night scrimmage at the Carrier Dome. This year, the intrasquad contest replaced the pep-rally-esque event Syracuse has used for several years called Orange Madness, which featured, among other things, musical performances, team dances, 3-point contests, dunk contests and, once, SU head coach Jim Boeheim entering the arena astride a tank. The women’s team, which was a part of Orange Madness in the past, played no role on Friday.

In comparison to Orange Madness, Boeheim said before the game: “This year is more a real scrimmage than entertainment.”

Big man battle

Fourth-year center Paschal Chukwu and freshman Bourama Sidibe — the only two centers on the Orange roster — battled to a near draw down low on Friday. Boeheim said he hopes he’ll be able to play each about 20 minutes per game during the regular season.

“We need both of them,” Boeheim said. “They’re both going to have to play.”

The 7-foot-2 Chukwu snared a few contested rebounds but his propensity to bring the ball down to swiping hands led to two turnovers in the first half. While Chukwu had the reach advantage, the 6-foot-10 Sidibe seemed to use his weight effectively as he backed down Chukwu to create opportunities in the post. One of Sidibe’s left-handed baby hook shots didn’t fall, but he had leveraged Chukwu out of the way to give himself a clear look.

Neither seemed to play particularly better defense than the other, but Sidibe kept his arms active in the zone longer.

Other than students shooting for prizes between quarters, Sidibe earned the largest cheers of the night with a pair of second-half, backboard-wobbling dunks.

Josh Shub-Seltzer | Staff Photograph

Fresh number, fresh start?

Syracuse point guard Frank Howard has a new number (23) and a new lease on the Orange’s point guard spot.

He hit two 3-pointers in the first half, one at the very beginning and the other at the end. For Howard, who’s shot 33.2 percent in his college career, it seemed to provide a glimmer for the junior who’s hoping to retake full control of the point this season. Last season he split time with John Gillon before ceding the starting job fully to Gillon in conference play.

In between the two triples and throughout the night, Howard attacked the basket to varying success. Half-a-dozen runners and floaters failed to fall but they were cleaner looks at the hoop than he garnered much of last season. In the second half, he never hesitated to shoot off screens. He hit one more 3 and missed one deep 2-pointer.

“He shot it well tonight,” Boeheim said. “I think he’s much more confident in what he’s doing.”

Freshman forward flexes in debut

Oshae Brissett shined on Friday night, finishing near the basket, pulling up for jump shots and off catch-and-shoots. He drew an and-1 when he finished through contact early in the second half and sank two 3-pointers from deep in the left corner.

For what it’s worth, Syracuse as a team made about 13 shots from beyond the arc, a total it exceeded just eight times in 34 games last year.

Brissett, the top-ranked recruit in Canada, figures to play a large role in the Orange’s plans this season as an athletic wing defender and scorer. When the Orange played man-to-man defense in the first quarter of the scrimmage, Brissett kept pace easily whichever offensive player he matched up on.

His pair of triples also showed an aspect of his game that lends itself to an offensive style not shy to shooting 3-pointers.

Upon hearing his team’s number of makes from beyond the arc, Boeheim raised eyebrows.

“Well,” he said, “that’s good.”