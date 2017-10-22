22 mumps cases confirmed at Syracuse University, 5 probable

The number of confirmed mumps infections at Syracuse University jumped from 13 to 22 in the last two days, according to the university’s Office of Health Services.

There are five probable cases in addition to the 22 that are confirmed.

All students that have contracted the disease have been properly vaccinated, according to the health services website.

Students diagnosed with or suspected of contracting the disease are being isolated from the campus community for up to five days.

Some of the students with confirmed or suspected mumps cases are being housed in hotels, including the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center, an SU spokesperson confirmed.

Despite rumors, SU is not considering shutting down the school if a certain number of students contract the mumps.

Five students who have not submitted vaccination records for medical or religious reasons are being “excluded” from campus for at least 25 days. The 25-day exclusion period starts over when a new mumps case is confirmed, said Karen Nardella, medical director of health services.

On Wednesday, Onondaga County Health Commissioner Indu Gupta said the outbreak is primarily affecting student athletes, some of which are on the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams.

All men’s and women’s lacrosse events this fall have been canceled, and all organized lacrosse activities were canceled for three weeks beginning Oct. 6.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, muscle aches, puffy cheeks or neck and a swollen jaw. The airborne disease can be transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes or touches objects such as doorknobs or handrails.