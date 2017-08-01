The Basketball Tournament: Boeheim’s Army’s late push cut short in 81-77 loss to Overseas Elite

BALTIMORE — In the waning minutes of any basketball game, there’s one rule that sits among the most important: never foul the jump shooter.

But in a close game between Boeheim’s Army and the never-beaten Overseas Elite, Eric Devendorf broke that rule when the margin on the scoreboard and margin for error were equally tight. Devendorf’s team never recovered and its quest for the $2 million prize ended with in an 81-77 loss in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament played at Coppin State.

The first half did little to distinguish a superior team, with Overseas Elite taking a four-point advantage at the break. Devendorf led the way with 10 points and fellow guard Brandon Triche followed with seven of his own. The two were the clear aggressors in Boeheim’s Army’s offense that focused on attacking the rim off the dribble.

Errick McCollum was the primary reason for Overseas Elite’s edge. He accepted the 2-3 zone’s challenge to play the game beyond the arc, converting on each of his four first-half attempts from 3.

The narrative did not shift early into the second half. A third of the way through, the deficit remained four for Boeheim’s Army. The teams traded baskets back and forth before Devendorf’s foul.

Paris Horne pulled up from the top of the key as Devendorf closed from the wing to contest. He grazed Horne and the whistle blew. After converting two of his three free throws, the lead grew to six. It would never fall below four again.

Boeheim’s Army did manage to keep the game close. With ten minutes left, guard John Gillon found forward James Southerland wide open in the lane. He rose for a two-handed slam to cut the lead to five, awaking the Orange fans scattered in the stands. Devendorf and guard Trevor Cooney added open shots from 3, with the latter of the two bringing the margin back to four with less than two minutes left.

But Overseas Elite always seemed to respond with points of its own. The next bucket to sink after Cooney’s big 3 was one from the corner by DeAndre Kane. A Devendorf and-one was followed up with a free throw from DJ Kennedy.

As the game game to a close, Boeheim’s Army looked to string together a series of successful trips on each end of the floor. That never came.