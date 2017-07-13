Syracuse University reaches halfway point with summer construction

Syracuse University announced its summer construction was more than halfway done in the latest campus-wide email update.

In the email sent Wednesday afternoon, Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, said the campus construction should be completed next month. He also provided updates on several other summer improvement projects to academic buildings and residence halls as part of the Campus Framework.

Exterior projects like the Crouse College masonry improvements, Center for Science and Technology roof replacement and Hendricks Chapel stair replacement have seen major progress, according to the email. The Waverly Avenue Utility Project has also continued on schedule through consistent rainfall this summer.

Repairs are being made this summer to all university garages and parking lots as part of a Campus Framework initiative to create more on-campus parking.

The old Hendricks Chapel staircase was demolished in anticipation of new, more durable granite treads. Masonry — or stone working — reparation to Crouse College continues, and new skylights for the college’s band room were ordered.

Improvements to classrooms in Link Hall and the Life Sciences Complex also continue while single-use bathrooms and room modifications are installed in Day, DellPlain and Haven halls.

The Goldstein Student Center on South Campus will get a full upgrade and replacement of its fire alarm system, Sala said in the email.

Work is underway to switch the heat system in Carnegie Library from steam to hot water.

A new dance floor was constructed in the Women’s Building, and renovations to Syracuse Stage bathrooms should be done by September.