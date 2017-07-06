Syracuse University alumnus named as defendant in Fyre Festival lawsuit

A Syracuse University alumnus is named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit against organizers of the failed Fyre Festival.

Grant Margolin, a 2014 graduate of the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ Bandier Program for Music and Entertainment Industries, was the Fyre Festival’s chief marketing officer.

The lawsuit alleges Margolin — along with Fyre Festival organizers William McFarland, Jeffrey Atkins and Fyre Media, Inc. — falsely represented the event in marketing materials and did not provide attendees with adequate food, shelter, basic amenities or medical care.

Attendees of the disastrous Fyre Festival, a music festival scheduled to take place in the Bahamas in late April, were promised luxury amenities but instead arrived at a chaotic tent city with few amenities.

According to the lawsuit, none of the musical performances or activities were available. Instead of communal bathrooms or showers, attendees were provided filthy porta potties. Despite being promised the “best in food,” some attendees were served just two pieces of bread, a slice of cheese and a small salad.

Margolin could not be reached for comment.

McFarland, the festival’s main organizer, was arrested on a wire fraud charge on June 30, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Times reported more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed by Fyre Festival ticket holders alleging breach of contract, fraud and other claims.

This story will be updated as more information is reported.