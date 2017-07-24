Syracuse to face 3 Frozen Four opponents in 2017-18 slate

Syracuse ice hockey will skate against three Frozen Four teams from last season in their 2017-2018 schedule, announced Tuesday afternoon.

SU opens its slate on the road with a weekend series against Bemidji State after opening the 2016-2017 season at Tennity Ice Pavilion against the Beavers. After a weekend off, the Orange will start a nine-game homestand, kicking it off against 2017 national runner-up, Wisconsin.

College Hockey America play will also begin during the homestand when Syracuse welcomes Penn State on Nov. 10 and 11.

The Orange will also get its first rematch with Robert Morris — which downed SU, 2-0, in the CHA title game in 2017 — the weekend of Jan. 5.

Syracuse will also play defending national champion, Clarkson, twice during the 2017-2018 slate. One game at Tennity on Dec. 5 and another game in Potsdam, New York, on Jan. 30.

Six teams on SU’s schedule finished last season ranked — No. 1 Clarkson, No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 3 Boston College, No. 7 Cornell, No. 8 Robert Morris and No. 10 Northeastern.

Syracuse’s full schedule (conference games in bold)

at Bemidji State, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

at Bemidji State, Sept. 30, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.

Providence, Oct. 13, 3 p.m.

Providence, Oct. 14, 3 p.m.

Northeastern, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Northeastern, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.

Boston College, Nov. 4, 3 p.m.

Penn State, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Penn State, Nov. 11, 3 p.m.

at Rochester Institute of Technology, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology, Nov. 18, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood, Dec. 2, 3 p.m.

Clarkson, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

at Mercyhurst, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.

at Mercyhurst, Dec. 9, 1 p.m.

at Robert Morris, Jan. 5, 7 p.m.

at Robert Morris, Jan. 6, 3 p.m.

Cornell, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

at Colgate, Jan. 16, 12 p.m.

at Penn State, Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

at Penn State, Jan. 20, 3 p.m.

Mercyhurst, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst, Jan. 27, 3 p.m.

at Clarkson, Jan. 30, 7 p.m.

at Cornell, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology, Feb. 10, 1 p.m.

at Lindenwood, Feb. 16, TBD

at Lindenwood, Feb. 17, TBD

Robert Morris, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris, Feb. 24, 3 p.m.