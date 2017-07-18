Syracuse adds 2 former Bowling Green players to coaching staff; to begin fall camp July 30

Dino Babers has officially hired two of his former players from Bowling Green to work on his staff at Syracuse.

Trent Greene, a captain linebacker for the Falcons, will serve as a defensive graduate assistant for SU’s football program. Matt Johnson, a record-setting quarterback at Bowling Green, joins as the team’s offensive quality control assistant. (Johnson announced his hire last month via Instagram.)

Greene began his career as a walk-on but went on to record 248 tackles in three seasons, with 127 of them coming during Bowling Green’s Mid-American Conference championship season in 2015. Along with his football duties, he’ll work toward a master’s degree in instructional design, development and evaluation at SU.

Johnson was the MAC’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, tossing for 4,946 yards and 46 touchdowns, both good for the highest marks in conference and school history. Since graduating, Johnson has spent time with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Last season, he coached at his high school, Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Carryover from Babers’ days as the head coach at Bowling Green is nothing new. Several current coaches followed Babers when he took the reigns at SU in December of 2015, including assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Kim McCloud, defensive coordinator Brian Ward and co-offensive coordinators Sean Collins and Mike Lynch.

The Orange begins fall camp July 30 and opens the season against Central Connecticut State Sept. 1 in the Carrier Dome.