Smash-hit rock & folk musical ‘Spring Awakening’ to premiere at The Oncenter

UPDATED: July 13 at 1:40 p.m.

Sex, Germans and Rock & Roll will come to the Syracuse Summer Theatre at The Oncenter this summer.

The award-winning Broadway Rock & Folk musical “Spring Awakening” will premiere at the BeVard Studio at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center on July 21, following 2016’s Cabaret. The angsty musical adaptation of the German play under the same name tells the story of teenagers in 1890’s Germany and their journey through sexual awakening, youth revolt and self-discovery.

With a score by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, the original 2006 Broadway production has been awarded eight Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy. The show was revived in 2015 and won an additional three Tony Awards.

Syracuse Opera Board President Garrett Heater is the show’s director alongside Syracuse Opera performer Bridget Moriarty, who serves as musical director and Jodi Bova-Mele as the choreographer.

With hits including “Totally F****d,” “Mama Who Bore Me” and “My Junk,” the show will please both new and old fans with an electrifying soundtrack and emotional story.

The Oncenter will host the show on July 21, 22, 28 and 29 and August 4 and 5 at 8 p.m. and August 6 at 2 p.m.