See who is endorsing the candidates running for mayor of Syracuse

Campaigning for the 2017 mayoral race is underway in the city of Syracuse as the primary election is fast approaching. The nine candidates currently in the running have been receiving endorsements from some of the city’s most prominent officials, organizations and committees. Here’s a breakdown of the endorsements each candidate has received so far.

Raymond Blackwell (Democrat)

Does not appear to have any endorsements

Alfonso Davis (Democrat)

Does not appear to have any endorsements

Chris Fowler (Democrat)

Howie Hawkins (Green Party)

Does not appear to have any endorsements

Laura Lavine (Republican)

Marty Masterpole (Democrat)

Does not appear to have any endorsements

Joe Nicoletti (Democrat)

Juanita Perez Williams (Democrat)

Ben Walsh (Independent)

The Daily Orange will continue to update this list as endorsements are announced.