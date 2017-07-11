See who is endorsing the candidates running for mayor of Syracuse
Wasim Ahmad | Staff Photographer
Campaigning for the 2017 mayoral race is underway in the city of Syracuse as the primary election is fast approaching. The nine candidates currently in the running have been receiving endorsements from some of the city’s most prominent officials, organizations and committees. Here’s a breakdown of the endorsements each candidate has received so far.
Raymond Blackwell (Democrat)
- Does not appear to have any endorsements
Alfonso Davis (Democrat)
- Does not appear to have any endorsements
Chris Fowler (Democrat)
Howie Hawkins (Green Party)
- Does not appear to have any endorsements
Laura Lavine (Republican)
- Onondaga County Republican Committee
- Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney
- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick
- New York Republican State Committee chairman Edward Cox
- New York State Sen. John DeFrancisco
- Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway
Marty Masterpole (Democrat)
- Does not appear to have any endorsements
Joe Nicoletti (Democrat)
Juanita Perez Williams (Democrat)
- United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, Local #195
- VoteVets.org
- New York State Public Employees Federation (NYS PEF)
- Latino Professional Network of Syracuse (LPNS)
Ben Walsh (Independent)
The Daily Orange will continue to update this list as endorsements are announced.
Published on July 13, 2017 at 4:04 pm