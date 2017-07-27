Guard Aaron Roberts lost for season with knee injury, SU Athletics announces

Syracuse redshirt junior guard Aaron Roberts injured his left knee during summer conditioning and will miss the 2017 season, SU Athletics announced Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old from Chicago started all 12 games at left guard last season and led the Orange in both snaps played (968) and knockdown blocks (39). SU begins searching for his replacement at fall camp, which opens Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 297-pound lineman redshirted as a true freshman in 2014 and played in three games a sophomore. Last season, as a part of a line that featured five first-year starters, Syracuse succeeded throwing the ball but never gained any consistency on the ground. The Orange finished 13th out of 14 ACC teams in rushing, averaging 3.2 yards per carry as a team and scoring only 15 touchdowns on the ground.

When Roberts left SU’s spring game, Syracuse.com reported, redshirt freshman Airon Servais moved from center to left guard. Sam Heckel, a redshirt freshman, replaced Servais at center.

Syracuse kicks off its 2017 slate against Central Connecticut State in the Carrier Dome at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.