Grammy award winner Daya, Blue Öyster Cult to perform at New York State Fair

UPDATED: July 7, 2017 at 4:27 p.m. EST

Pop singer and songwriter Daya will perform at Chevy Court stage at the Great New York State Fair for a show on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m., according to a New York State Fair press release.

Heavy metal group Blue Öyster Cult will perform on the same stage Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. — its third performance at the stage since 2010, according to a release.

Daya was marked as a breakout artist to watch in 2016 with her singles “Hide Away,” and “Sit Still, Look Pretty.” Both songs deliver messages of female empowerment. Daya recently collaborated with The Chainsmokers on “Don’t Let Me Down.” The song was No. 1 on pop radio and earned the singer her first Grammy.

Her performance takes place on the second Senior Day, which coincides with Fire and Rescue Day. Senior citizens and emergency services workers with identification are admitted for free.

Blue Öyster Cult is marked as part of the history of rock and heavy metal music among artists like Metallica and Black Sabbath. The group was listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time. “Don’t’ Fear the Reaper” is the band’s most popular song.