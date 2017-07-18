Gallery: Boeheim’s Army advances past Team Fancy in Super 16 of The Basketball Tournament

NEW YORK — Boeheim’s Army avenged its Super 16 loss a year ago with a 65-61 victory on Thursday night. For the second time in three years, the Syracuse alumni will play in the Elite Eight of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, single-elimination tournament that awards a $2 million grand prize, played at Long Island University-Brooklyn. Boeheim’s Army now boasts an 8-2 record over three summers and will look for win No. 9 Sunday on the same court for a shot at the Final Four.

Here are the best images from the game.