Former junior college defensive end Josh Allen, a Syracuse transfer, medically disqualified from SU

Former junior college defensive end Josh Allen, who committed to Syracuse as a transfer in April, has been medically disqualified from football at SU. According to a statement Wednesday afternoon from SU Athletics, Allen has been diagnosed with a “cardiac condition.” He had just begun working out at SU in preparation for preseason camp.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder was the 27th addition to the Orange’s 2017 class after he played two seasons at Long Beach City College, redshirting a third year. In 21 games at the JUCO level, Allen picked up 88 tackles, 29 for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He broke up five passes and recovered four fumbles. He drew interest from Houston, USF, Iowa State, Oregon, Louisville and UCLA, per 247Sports.com.

He committed and signed with Arizona after two years at Long Beach, but he failed to qualify, according to Scout.com. Allen was first offered by former head coach Scott Shafer’s staff in November 2015.

A four-star player, per 247Sports.com, Allen would have had two years of eligibility at SU.

Junior defensive tackle Steven Clark, who was also medically disqualified, has been cleared by a blood clot specialist in Rochester and will meet with SU head team physician Dr. James Tucker on Wednesday, according to Syracuse.com’s Stephen Bailey.

The Orange opens preseason camp in about two weeks — an official start date has not yet been announced. The season starts on Sept. 1 in the Carrier Dome.