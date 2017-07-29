Countdown to Camp: With Dungey’s propensity to get hurt, who are the No. 2 and No. 3 options in the pocket?

You’ve seen Zack Mahoney play quarterback before.

For the last few years, whether with Terrel Hunt or Eric Dungey, the Orange has at some point in the season needed to summon from the sideline a new signal-caller for at least a somewhat-sizable portion of the season. Mahoney has thrown 117 and 135 in the last two seasons while Dungey missed time. Whether he can remain on the field this season is among the team’s biggest questions.

Mahoney, a 6-foot-2, 217-pound senior, has appeared in some of Syracuse’s biggest games in the past two years. There he was with three touchdowns against Louisiana State in 2016 and with seven total touchdowns against Pittsburgh in last season’s last week. He’s proved capable enough to hang onto the backup job for now at least.

Daily Orange File Photo

If Dungey is forced to miss time, it would likely be Mahoney filling in again—unless the coaching staff decides to give its big-time prospect Tommy DeVito a go.

DeVito is, after Mahoney, one of only two quarterbacks currently on scholarship with redshirt freshman Rex Culpepper. Though, redshirt sophomore Clayton Welch will reportedly receive a scholarship soon. While past success with Babers’ run-pass options and experience clearly places Mahoney ahead of the other two, the line between Culpepper and DeVito is blurrier.

Courtesy of Tommy DeVito

Neither has thrown a collegiate pass, and though Culpepper theoretically has a better understanding of Babers’ offense from helping run the scout team last season, it makes sense that DeVito would have an advantage over Culpepper for playing time. That’s because Babers recruited DeVito, an Under Armour All-American and Elite 11 Finalist, as his guy. Syracuse could redshirt DeVito, but the staff also needs to balance the QB of the future’s desire to play after he turned down other competitive, Power 5 offers to sign with the Orange.

If DeVito redshirts, the Orange needs a quarterback and neither Dungey nor Mahoney are available, expect Culpepper. If DeVito doesn’t redshirt, expect to see DeVito’s new era underway early.