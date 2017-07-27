Construction update: Syracuse University summer projects near completion

Syracuse University on Thursday updated the campus community on several ongoing infrastructure and construction projects undertaken this summer.

Significant progress has been made on three projects, according to an email sent to the campus community from Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer. The three project updates are as follows:

Crouse College: The installation of glass skylights is halfway done. The skylights will be replaced before the fall semester. Masonry repairs and other restorations, though, will continue after classes start.

Hendricks Chapel stair replacement: The concrete pour for the steps has been completed and limestone installation will start this week. The project is expected to be finished by the beginning of October.

Waverly Avenue utility project: Installation of a water main on Waverly Avenue is about 80 percent complete, Sala said in the email. The street is on track to be open again on Aug. 18, the email stated.

Other construction projects on campus are also nearing completion and will be finished before the start of classes. These projects include: Classroom improvements in Link Hall and the Center for Science and Technology; Hall of Languages classroom renovations; and upgrades to Day, Haven and DellPlain residence halls.

Construction of accessible bathrooms in Maxwell Hall and repairs in all six university garages will continue into the fall, Sala said in the email.