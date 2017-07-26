Chancellor Kent Syverud speaks out against Trump’s transgender military ban

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud expressed his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban in a campus-wide email sent Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced on Twitter the United States Department of Defense will no longer allow transgender individuals to serve in the U.S. military.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump said the decision came after consulting with military experts and that transgender members of the military would pose “disruption” and “tremendous medical costs.”

In his email to the SU community, Syverud described the transgender ban as “inconsistent with Syracuse University’s values of access, and of inclusion, as well as of support for veterans.”

Syverud went on to note that the university’s work with veterans and military families has earned praise from diversity and inclusion advocates in the past. The chancellor also expressed personal opposition to the decision, saying he has personally worked with transgender students, staff and faculty at SU.

“It is offensive to me that anyone would question the patriotism or competence of the transgender members of our community to contribute to our national defense,” Syverud said in the email. “Syracuse University will always be a place that welcomes people of all identities, including within our programs for veterans and military-connected families.”