Catch up on the latest Syracuse University news from the past week

UPDATED: July 5, 2017 at 10:52 p.m.

Beware of the hawks

Red-tailed hawks nicknamed Otto, SU-Sue and SUNY have taken over Syracuse University this summer and are making their presence known.

Signage that reads “Beware, Low Flying Hawks” has been placed around campus to alert drivers on campus that fledgling hawks often fly low and have been known to hit cars.

While the signs are meant as a safety precaution, Nancy Schreher, Founder of the Syracuse Hawk Chatters Facebook group, said people should “be aware of the hawks” rather than “beware” of them.

SU professor’s academic freedom supported

Dana Cloud, a communication and rhetorical studies professor at Syracuse University, received backlash after she tweeted opposing an anti-Sharia protest in Syracuse. Students have taken it upon themselves to defend Cloud by signing a statement of solidarity.

So far, the statement has been signed by over 1,400 individuals across the country.

Zhanjiang ‘John’ Liu appointed SU vice president for research

Zhanjiang “John” Liu has been appointed as Syracuse University’s vice president for research and will assume his role on Sept. 1.

Liu will be tasked with finding ways to increase research activity and collaboration across campus.

Previously, Liu was an administrator and faculty member at Auburn University in Alabama, where he served as associate provost and associate vice president for research since 2013. He was also a professor in the university’s School of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences.

Liu said in a press release he is “very impressed” with SU’s research programs, campus and leadership team.

Security measures at Dineen Hall rolled back

Starting July 1, additional security measures will be backpedaled in Dineen Hall.

The Department of Public Safety will cut staffing at the building’s welcome desk, and the turnstile gates at the Irving Avenue and Stadium Place entrances to Dineen Hall will remain unlocked.

Security measures in the building were implemented shortly after the building was built in 2014 but were criticized by some faculty.

Campus projects continue to progress despite weather

Syracuse University’s summer construction plans continue to progress despite the rainy weather.

In a campus-wide email, Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, said the utility work on Waverly Avenue is proceeding on track. Renovations to Day, Haven and DellPlain halls are also progressing well.

Some of the more significant projects include repairs and upgrades to several of SU’s academic buildings.