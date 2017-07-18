Buddy Boeheim, son of current head coach Jim Boeheim, reportedly will commit to Syracuse

Buddy Boeheim, son of former Syracuse player and current head coach Jim Boeheim, has reportedly committed to SU, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound shooting guard will join the Orange’s 2018 recruiting class when the commitment becomes official. Rivals.com has deemed Buddy Boeheim a three-star prospect. Four-star forward Darius Bazley is the only player verbally committed to SU’s 2018 class.

Prior to SU assistant coach Adrian Autry extending an official scholarship offer, Boeheim held only three offers — from the University of Massachusetts, Iona and Binghamton. On Monday, 2017 NCAA Tournament runner-up Gonzaga offered a scholarship after Boeheim’s strong performance at the Nike Peach Jam exhibition. (Boeheim averaged 12.7 points and shot a blistering 52 percent from three.)

Excited to announce that I have received an offer from Gonzaga University! pic.twitter.com/gwuGDBPnqh — Buddy Boeheim (@buddy21352135) July 18, 2017

During his junior season at Jamesville-DeWitt (New York) High School, Boeheim averaged 26.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He earned All-CNY Player of the Year and will spend his senior year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, a prep academy known for churning out Division I talent.

Boeheim has high aspirations for his time at Syracuse, according to the ESPN.com story.

“We’re going to try and win it all together and end his [Jim Boeheim’s] career with a national championship,” Buddy said in the article.