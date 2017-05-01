Syracuse’s formula racing team is about to unveil a car they built from scratch

The Daily Orange: Tell me about the car.

John Gang: We build the entire car from scratch in the engineering hall every year. Some components are outsourced that we can’t build, like the tires, parts of the engine and some components we can’t manufacture in house, but the majority of it we do ourselves. We buy all the tubes, cut them to size, weld it all together. The engine has a custom intake, custom exhaust. The whole steering system, breaking system, we all designed. Some components we obviously can’t make, but it’s vastly a design, manufacturing and testing process throughout the whole year so there’s a lot that goes into it.

The D.O.: Is there a specific name for this car?

J.G.: Yes, so CR2, that’s Citrus Racing 2, because it’s our second car. Two years ago we built our first car, and next year we will be building the CR3. This car has been on a two-year design cycle. So we started designing last year, and next year we’re looking to build the entire thing in one year this time, so essentially doubling our production. Next year we got a lot coming towards us, that’s why we spent the extra year in design for CR2, to make sure the design is a lot better. Because we are a very young team — other schools have had teams for 20 years — and this is our second car.

The D.O.: How many of you are there working on this car?

J.G.: The numbers fluctuate. I’d say there’s 10 team leaders who, every week, put in 10 hours a week. And then there’s about 30 kids in total who are involved at least every week doing something.

The D.O.: What is the launch event?