Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star class of 2018 linebacker Juan Wallace commits to SU

Three-star class of 2018 linebacker Juan Wallace committed to Syracuse Thursday evening, marking SU’s sixth commit in the class and second this week (Ja’Qurius Smith).

Wallace said he chose SU because it plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where a more “modern” style of football is showcased.

“More modern, more pro-style,” Wallace said.

The linebacker also pointed to his main recruiter, SU tight ends coach Reno Ferri, as a key reason for choosing the Orange.

“I really liked the coaches,” Wallace said. “We connected well.”

Wallace, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Woodson (Washington D.C.) High School, ranks 47th overall at his position and eleventh in the Washington D.C. area per 247sports.com. He joins Smith as SU’s second linebacker commit in the 2018 class, current high school juniors.

Wallace picked the Orange over Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kentucky and Wisconsin, among others. He visited SU in both March and April.

According to Hudl.com, Wallace runs a 4.62 40-yard dash, boasts a 36.2-inch vertical leap, squats 455 pounds and benches 290 pounds.