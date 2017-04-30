Syracuse falls to No. 3 in rankings after ACC tournament loss

Syracuse’s first loss since February bumped the Orange from its sport atop the college lacrosse rankings and down to No. 3 on Monday morning.

The top-seeded Orange (11-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) fell to the No. 4 seed North Carolina (7-7, 1-3) in the ACC tournament in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday by a score of 16-15. The drop in the rankings ended a three-week Syracuse ran at the top, which the Orange held onto for longer than most. In the seven weeks before SU assumed control, all seven No. 1s had lost.

Friday was the Orange’s first loss since Feb. 25 against Army and it marked the first time Syracuse would not play for the conference title since joining the ACC in fall 2014.

SU fell just shy of making its largest comeback in program history on Friday when it overcame a nine-goal deficit to things up in the fourth quarter. North Carolina originally jumped on a 11-1 first-half run to open things up. Ben Williams won 16-of-31 from the faceoff X but failed to win one for more than 20 minutes in the middle of the game.

“It just got away from us in the second quarter,” SU head coach John Desko said. “There wasn’t anything we were really doing well.”