Syracuse escapes a physical contest at Colgate with an 11-9 win

HAMILTON, N.Y. — A scrum in front of the net as the third quarter came to a close ended with Scott Firman lying on his back. A handful of white and blue jerseys fought for the ground ball before the bell rung, and after, Evan Molloy emerged from the net and put his hand on the chest of the player who had tripped Firman. The two players exchanged some words before walking off to their respective sidelines. A physical game between Syracuse and its struggling central New York opponent lasted all four quarters.

No. 3 Syracuse (12-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) ended its regular season with an 11-9 win against Colgate (5-9, 3-5 Patriot) on Saturday afternoon on Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium. The game remained too close for comfort for SU, a team that entered the game one week removed from its second loss of the season. But a hat trick from Brendan Bomberry and eight others scoring for SU, including Molloy’s first career goal, gave SU’s balanced offense all it needed to pull away.

On the faceoff after Syracuse took a three-goal lead in the third quarter, the ball bounced toward the 30-yard line where players stood, ready to pick up the ground ball. Ben Williams popped up and chased after the ball before lowering his shoulder and hit a Colgate defenseman. Austin Fusco picked up the ball and shot, as the ball double-posted and bounced near the sidelines.

Colgate’s Will Blumenberg ran at the sideline, but after picking up the ball, was instantly met with a hit from Williams. Syracuse grabbed possession as Williams jogged off the field, met by Luke Schwasnick who high-fived the faceoff specialist.

Other than a stretch in the third quarter where three faceoffs in a row, Williams remained consistent throughout. Whether it was a 30-second battle at the faceoff X ending in a Jordan Evans goal, or quick faceoffs that sent a ground ball bouncing toward the wings, Williams found consistency for one of the few times this season.

The senior finished 16-of-23, including winning the opening five that gave SU an early 3-0 lead. He even finished strong after struggling in the third quarter and not losing once in the fourth. Yet, despite his success, Colgate remained within striking distance.

Time and again, Syracuse has failed to pull away from lesser opponents. Colgate was no different. The Raiders used quick side-step dodges to create open shots against defensive midfielders. Once the offense settled, Colgate worked from behind the net and used off-ball cutters to create lapses in front of the net for the Orange. Countless opportunities bounced off the post, and sometimes, it worked in SU’s favor.

Midway through the second quarter, a Colgate shot ricocheted off the top post and bounced toward midfield. After the ball was saved from crossing the midway line, a scrum ensued. Scott Firman picked up the ground ball before being hit, sending the ball into the offensive end of the field.

Nate Solomon charged toward the net, picked up the ball and passed to Stephen Rehfuss, while simultaneously getting checked by goalie, Brandon Burke. Rehfuss caught the ball at full speed, reaching back and scoring as he passed the 10-yard line.

With just over a minute and a half remaining, Colgate’s Sam Cleveland dodged and gained a couple steps on Joe Gillis. He let off a shot while moving laterally, past Molloy to pull Colgate within one. Once again, SU found itself gripping a tight one-goal lead as the game came down to the wire.

A Colgate offsides with less than 30 seconds remaining led to SU possession. Evans got the ball and passed toward a wide-open Nate Solomon. But the ball sailed over the sophomore’s head, giving Colgate one more chance to tie with 17.3 seconds remaining.

But once again, Colgate went offsides, and Syracuse took possession with just a handful of seconds remaining. Molloy caught the pass and shot the ball in the air. As the buzzer sounded, the ball ended up in Colgate’s net.

A physical, seesawing game almost became Syracuse’s 11th one-goal game, but it didn’t. It ended with the Orange players running onto their field to celebrate with their goalie. Even with the win, it was close for comfort and somewhat worrisome outcome for a team gearing up for the NCAA tournament next Sunday.