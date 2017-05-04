Softball

No. 6 Syracuse will play No. 3 North Carolina in ACC tournament opening round

Jordan Phelps | Staff Photographer

Hannah Dossett steps on home and is greeted by her teammates after hitting a home run against Virginia Tech on May 1.

By Josh SchaferStaff Writer

Syracuse discovered its opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament when the conference released its bracket on Sunday. The Orange (31-18, 10-10 Atlantic Coast) was given the No. 6 seed out of eight teams in the tournament to be played at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. SU opens tournament play against the hosts, No. 3 seed Tar Heels (36-18, 14-9), in Thursday’s fourth and final game at 7:30 p.m.

The Orange split the season series between North Carolina with a 3-1 win in game one but lost 11-10 in nine innings the next day. North Carolina is the only top-four ACC team that Syracuse beat all season.

The opening round on May 11 will be followed by the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.

If SU moves on to the semifinals, it will play the winner of No. 2 seed Louisville (31-18, 14-8) and No. 7 seed North Carolina State (17-37, 10-14). Syracuse lost its only game against Louisville this season, 7-4, and lost two of three games to N.C. State in early March.

Comments

Top Stories