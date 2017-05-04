No. 6 Syracuse will play No. 3 North Carolina in ACC tournament opening round

Syracuse discovered its opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament when the conference released its bracket on Sunday. The Orange (31-18, 10-10 Atlantic Coast) was given the No. 6 seed out of eight teams in the tournament to be played at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. SU opens tournament play against the hosts, No. 3 seed Tar Heels (36-18, 14-9), in Thursday’s fourth and final game at 7:30 p.m.

The Orange split the season series between North Carolina with a 3-1 win in game one but lost 11-10 in nine innings the next day. North Carolina is the only top-four ACC team that Syracuse beat all season.

The opening round on May 11 will be followed by the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.

If SU moves on to the semifinals, it will play the winner of No. 2 seed Louisville (31-18, 14-8) and No. 7 seed North Carolina State (17-37, 10-14). Syracuse lost its only game against Louisville this season, 7-4, and lost two of three games to N.C. State in early March.