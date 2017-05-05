Mattingly: From the editor’s desk

The uncertain future of The D.O. at 744 Ostrom Ave. led to many sleepless nights when Syracuse University released its draft plan that called for the home’s demolition.

In my first column of this year, I wrote about the paper’s beloved home since 1983. After looking at the draft plan in June, though, we weren’t sure if the 2017-18 staff would be based in 744.

After ten months of meetings following the initial release of the plan, we have good news: The D.O. has signed a lease extension with the university to stay in 744 for at least three more years. Student housing on Ostrom Avenue is still a possibility, but it would not come to fruition in the near future.

To give a brief recap on how we got here:

June 2016: SU releases a draft of the Campus Framework, which calls for the demolition of 744 Ostrom Ave. in the name of student housing on Ostrom Avenue.

July 2016: A call is put out to alumni asking for support in giving feedback on the plan to demolish 744. Alumni spring into action, commenting on the draft, sharing stories of their time at the paper and giving suggestions as to the future of the house.

Fall 2016: The D.O. begins meeting with SU officials, including Chancellor Kent Syverud, to discuss the Ostrom housing plan and a renewed lease.

January 2017: The D.O. Board of Directors establishes a task force to look into options for the paper post-744. The group is comprised of myself, managing editor Alexa Díaz, news editor Michael Burke, general manager Mike Dooling, D.O.A.A. board president Tiffany Lankes and local alumni Sean Branagan, Emily Kulkus and Patty Louise. A local real estate developer gives counsel to the task force.

April 2017: The D.O. signs a three-year lease to stay at 744 Ostrom Ave. through June 30, 2020.

Even with the new lease, the task force will continue its work exploring alternative options in the likely chance that the house at 744 is demolished as part of the university’s plan.

We’re wrapping up the spring semester but there are still exciting things in the works. Here’s a rundown.

Fundraising

We’ve made significant strides in terms of fundraising over the past month. There’s still about 3 percent left to go, however, as we look to close out another year of successful fundraising.

Going forward, the work of The Daily Orange Alumni Association will play a critical role in fundraising. The advancement committee is in a holding pattern until The D.O.A.A. becomes an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit, but if you’d like to get involved, email alumni@dailyorange.com.

Audit

The D.O. has been presented with its preliminary agreed upon procedures report. The report, presented by Syracuse-based Dermody, Burke & Brown, did not find any major financial wrongdoing. Its recommendations will be incredibly helpful for the paper going forward as we finish up year one of General Manager Mike Dooling’s tenure.

We’re working to make the full report public.

Strategic Plan

The strategic plan committee presented its draft to The D.O. Board of Directors at the board’s April meeting. After a thorough discussion on the future of the paper, the committee made revisions to the draft.

The new draft will be voted on at the board’s May 7 meeting and published in the next alumni newsletter.

D.O.A.A.

In two weeks my tenure as editor in chief will be over. The year has flown by and more will be written about that in my last column. For now I’ll be transitioning onto The D.O.A.A. Board of Directors in the former editor in chief role.

The D.O.A.A. revamp is a cause worth investing your time in. I strongly encourage you to email alumni@dailyorange.com if you’re interested in helping better connect alumni with the current staff.

Justin Mattingly (’17) is the editor in chief and former managing editor and news editor of The Daily Orange. He serves as president of the Board of Directors. Please feel free to contact him at editor@dailyorange.com and on Twitter at @jmattingly306.