Justyn Knight runs world’s fastest 5000 meter of 2017 at Payton Jordan Invitational

Justyn Knight ran the world’s fastest 5,000-meter time of 2017 on Saturday at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Palo Alto, California.

In an event including collegiate and professional runners, Knight clocked a 13:17.51, just .04 seconds faster than the second place finisher, Australian Sam McEntee. Knight’s time on Saturday bested his previous school record by nearly 10 seconds.

The Syracuse junior was the only collegian to make the podium, with the next-fastest collegiate runner — defending NCAA Champion Edward Cheserek — finishing fourth at 13:24.72.

Adam Palamar ran the 1500-meter at the Payton Jordan Invitational for SU, finishing eighth overall with a time of 3:42.70.

Both Knight and Palamar will be running at the Atlantic Coast Conference championships in Atlanta, Georgia, next weekend.