Gallery: Syracuse falls in ACC championship to North Carolina for 2nd year in a row

Top-seeded North Carolina (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast) used a 9-0 second-half run to glide past No. 2 seed Syracuse (15-6, 5-2) at Sports Backers Stadium near the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The Orange jetted out to an early lead, 4-0, only to go down one at the half. UNC commanded the draw control game 22 to nine, giving its eighth-ranked offense time to hang 18 goals — including six in a three-minute, 19-second spurt — on SU and claim its second consecutive ACC title.