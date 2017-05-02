Duck: Rachel Gilbert

Asst. Copy Editor | Fall 2015; Feature Editor | Spring 2016 – Fall 2016; Development Editor | Spring 2017

I never wanted to be a journalist. I chose the major through a very sophisticated eeny, meeny, miny, mo selection process. Only once I chose the major did I really start reading the paper. Likewise, I never wanted to go to Syracuse — my mum chose that for me. But this series of random choices landed me in one of my favorite places in the world.

The first time I walked through the red door of 744 Ostrom, I was terrified. I rang the doorbell. It took me several stories to even start to feel comfortable. But even until this very day, I still get a rush each time I walk into the house.

My first story I filed was a page-long paragraph I slaved over for hours. I was so proud of my paragraph, but I quickly learned where the enter key was. Also, enter Jacob Gedetsis.

Jacob pulled me in and got me hooked. I would whine every time he asked me to pick up an A3 at the last minute, but I was secretly so chuffed. I sent all my stories to my parents and kept every paper in a special file.

After I was roped in, I never left. Any journalistic prowess I possess is owed to my D.O. family. Thank you to everyone who taught me something and made my time in Syracuse unforgettable.

Jacob: I wouldn’t be writing this if it wasn’t for you. You brought me to Pulp, you made me a copy editor, you forced me into being feature editor and you ran a horse story. I don’t know if I would ever have worked in-house if it weren’t for you. You taught me what an anecdotal lede was and I never wrote a news one again. You give great hugs, and I will miss your shoulder rubs. I owe so much to you, hence the typed word vomit. I love you, boo.

Alexa Díaz: You are a ray of sunshine with the best emoji game I have ever come across. You made being a head ed not terrifying, and my stomach turned a little less when a story dropped. You helped me put crazy ideas into action. You have always been so supportive and I am eternally thankful. Thank you for laughing at my every terrible joke. Good luck next year.

Alexa Torrens: I secretly loved when you slept through head eds as News Editor because then it went faster. Also, great food choices — I would always order the same thing as you, a day later because I knew I could trust your palate. I wish I got to work under you as ME, you’re gonna kill it.

Justin: I always feel wiser after talking to you. It has been an honor to work with you for the last couple years. I admire you so much and can’t wait to see where you end up. Please keep on talking in that quiet, inaudible voice. It’s a solid #powermove.

Mara: You know the importance of a good sandwich and I respect that. You were so supportive and I always felt comfortable coming to you as EIC. You are mind-blowingly talented and I can’t wait to see where you go.

Chloe: I still have the handwritten card you sent me as my peer adviser, and I think I’m still cold from walking around campus in the rain on our tour.

Alex Erdekian: When I was in copy, it was always my goal to get a mac in around your supreme skills. You always killed it.

Linan: Your name was the best to sing, and I always loved discussing our latest ponderings.

Lizzie: Thanks for pitching macs every night. I know you secretly loved it.

Alison: You were always so quiet, but you are such a talent. Please come back to The D.O., you have great ideas and a knack for everything I’ve seen you do.

Divya: You are so creative and have such a strong voice. Never give up.

Emera: You are one of the few columnists I can quote by heart. You made me passionate about music because you loved it so much. Never stop loving The 1975.

Lucy and Emma: I used to silently punch the air with glee when you were working in Pulp. I don’t know how you smiled and nodded every time I made a terrible design suggestion. You always make every page look fabulous.

Anna: What do we have to do for class tomorrow? I wish we had become friends earlier, let’s make it up by keeping in touch.

Sara Swann: Pup food en pointe. I don’t know why we haven’t had a baking day together yet? Let’s make that happen sometime.

Hanna: You work so fast, I used to have to make up things for you to do when you were done. Thank you for the talks while waiting to check pages.

Riley: Here’s to complaining to each other about every class we ever took together. You are so multi-talented, I look forward to seeing what you end up doing.

Designers: I was once told the designer is the most important person in the room, and it’s true. You guys are f*cking talented. There were nights when I was tired and cranky but believe me, I never lost sight of how amazing you are.

Photo: Can we do a cutout?

Jes: I could always count on you for bubble tea Wednesdays.

Rachel Sandler: How are those chelsea boots and sweet Vans working for you? I loved every drunken discussion on the bathroom floor. Please stay friends with me for a long time.

Brett: I will never forget the day when I cried to you in Newhouse because someone told me I was working at The D.O. illegally. You made me feel better, and I thank you for that.

Ladies of 735 Ackerman: It’s not the same at any other location. You guys make the ultimate grilled cheese.

Joe: You were the best beat writer I ever had, and my best hire. I hope you keep writing. Your stories were always so good they were impossible to cut.

Delaney: We were the dream team for one summer. Remember that style column? You are a spitfire, Delaney. Never take any crap from anyone. You’re too cool.

Annie: I loved every single two-hour read which was really a two-hour joke and giggle fest. We pissed off so many people on the way to the bathroom. I have so much respect for you and hope we stay friends for a long time.

Casey: You f*ckin’ wot m8? You worked so hard as my assistant, and I thank you for it. I am also eternally gr8tful for you assigning me to the Meet Monday beat. Good luck and always keep in touch. Danke schön for ze memes.

Archie: Blowjobs. I remember copy editing that and every column you wrote. I am beyond glad that I eventually met the woman telling me about staying fit and doing it. You truly are one of my favorite writers. I will never forget Snapping pictures of you all night and discussing the flawed logic behind “Four Squared.”

Satoshi: You were so mad that my first story made the front page. But I wouldn’t have even had that story if it wasn’t for you pushing me to write and inspiring me every day. You are a truly phenomenal friend, and I loved every visit to Faegan’s. Never give up on your dreams.

Clare: I started in-house at The D.O. as you were leaving so when I interviewed you for copy editor, I didn’t know you that well. But we became best friends. You and I made so many memories, including yelling up and down the stairs with Jes and being the middle man, you laughing at me looking like Darth Vader with a nebulizer, me whining about design emails, you making a dick out of Sugar Babies and taping it to the wall of the kitchen and getting into fights during Sunday meeting. … We fought a lot. Thanks, girl. I love you, and I will miss discussing who drank Annie’s cough syrup.

Kathryn: Before we were hired together, all I knew about you was that you had written about hover boards and pizza. That’s all I needed to know, really. We instantly clicked and we kicked ass during our co-semester, even if we did occasionally want to strangle each other, and fight over who had to pick up *insert FOB story here*. You have become one of my best friends and one of the first people I text when I’m having a meltdown. I will never forget dancing to country music until three in the morning during Final Four guide production. I’m so happy you are fulfilling your dream in Opinion now, and I can’t wait to see what you do. Stay close, friend. #morehorsesinthepaper

My barn family: Thank you for holding my horses when I skate in late to a horse show after production.

Mum, Dad & Chris: Thank you for choosing Syracuse, Mum. I literally wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for reading all of my stories and sending them ‘round the family in email chains. Thank you for understanding when I slowed us down on holiday because I had to do an interview or file a story.

Caitlyn: I kept you up all night loudly typing out my budget and losing it over photo requests. But you still shared every story I wrote, even it was a UU concert announcement written off a press release, or a play you had never seen or heard of. Thank you for being there for me every day. I love you.

Jodi: Thank you for remembering sunny-side up with brown sauce. Double hash browns, please.