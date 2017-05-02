Duck: Joe Bloss

Asst. Copy Editor | Fall 2016; Asst. Feature Editor | Spring 2017

My landing at The D.O. came out of nowhere. I applied because of a Dean Grassi email. They needed someone to write stories about music. I like music. For some reason, Rachel and Kathryn decided to hire me. Here we are a little more than a year later. Wow.

Not too long ago, I would not have labeled myself as a confident person. I struggled to find my place on this campus. The people at The D.O. — even those I didn’t have space to fit here — are why that’s not the case anymore. Thanks, everyone. I appreciate you all a lot.

Side note: This drawing of me as a bird is kind of a dream come true.

Rachel: Your guidance is the biggest reason why I am where I am. You convinced me to work in-house and pushed me to improve my A1s. I really owe a lot to you. Thanks so much.

Kathryn: The other day I deleted my old voicemails and had one from last year where you were trying to tell me how to do a coverage before Mayfest. That’s hilarious. Last semester wouldn’t have been the same without you as an unofficial Pulp squeezer. You will kill it in Op, obviously.

Casey: I could make this really long and sappy. But, in short, you’re the main reason these two semesters in Pulp have been so fun. We laugh about the dumbest stuff and you’re often the only one who gets my Spongebob references. I’m going to miss hanging with you every Sunday through Wednesday. You’re one of my favorite people. Go Dennison.

Stacy: I’m sure at times it seemed like I couldn’t stand you, but I assure you that’s not the case. Your positive and outgoing personality is something that you should never let go. I wouldn’t want anyone else to refer to me as their “work husband.” If you and your new Pulp team ever need anything, you know where to find me.

Caroline: You saved Pulp by filling the void this semester. Thank you for understanding what jawn means. Godspeed in Poland.

Emera: I know the copy grind. You did it well and never complained throughout this semester, all on top of writing some killer stories. I know they’ll miss your West Coast knowledge in Pulp.

Divya: You have been Pulp’s unsung hero so many times this semester. Your writing is great, and I think Pulp’s best stories in the future have your name in the byline.

Justin: You made me feel like I belonged ever since last year’s Chiefs game. Thanks a ton for being BTT’s biggest fan. Hopefully I can be half as cool as you when I grow up. Seriously.

Alexa Díaz: Your support has made me much less stressed just about every day these past two semesters. I’m so excited to have you at the helm next year.

Jacob Gedetsis: You’ve been an example for me to follow and a big help since the beginning. Check out Cleveland someday. I hear it’s a decent city.

Archie: Your encouragement from our very first read together and onward meant a lot to me and was part of the reason I considered working in-house. Can’t wait to have you back in the country.

Guti: You like Pittsburgh more than Philly and that baffles me, but I’m glad to have you as a friend — and not just because of those d-hall bagels. I’m sorry the Zags couldn’t win.

Schwed: You’re one of a kind. Late night g-chat edits are key. Keep sending random texts from wherever you’re headed next. #BlossTourneyTalk

Tomer: When I met you last year during our drive to the Chiefs, you said that I was always welcome to come write for Sports. Let’s do this.

Sam: It’s strange to think that the extent of our friendship was limited to Twitter before this semester. I’m excited to have someone with your work ethic as a senior staff writer during my tenure as Sports Editor.

Charlie: You can be a clown at times, but you’re a great pal. Just know I used the end of my word count on you.

Jacob Greenfeld: Our trips for Pulp A1s have been a blast. It seems like we never know what we’re getting ourselves into and then everything ends up going great. Thanks for making my stories look better on the regular.

Evan: Remember that time we drove to Destiny to meet that guy who said he had a great story idea and he had nothing? Or went to that party to photograph the kid DJing for an empty room? We had some fun times.