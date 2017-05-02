The Daily Orange sports awards: Best Transfer

At the end of every sports season, there’s an award ceremony. With the Syracuse academic year coming to a close, The Daily Orange sports staff wanted to hand out its own awards, decided on by the readers.

There will be five categories to vote on: Best Transfer, Best Team, Best Moment, Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player. One poll will be sent out every day on Twitter (@DOsports) and will be open for 24 hours, giving readers a full day to vote and pick the winner. The Daily Orange sports staff considered multiple options for each category before settling on the four in each poll.

Here are the nominees, listed in alphabetical order by last name, for Best Transfer.



Brendan Bomberry: Men’s Lacrosse, attack

Bomberry transferred over from Denver and made a sizable impact on the Orange. His ability around the crease has only grown since being switched from midfield to attack. He’s fourth on the team with 31 points, which come largely from his 23 goals, the second best mark on the team.



Amba Etta-Tawo: Football, wide receiver

Etta-Tawo left Maryland to spend his graduate year at Syracuse. He took the school, and the country, by storm. Etta-Tawo broke the single-season school records for receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,482, also eighth best in the country) and tied the record for touchdowns (14).



John Gillon: Men’s Basketball, guard

Gillon, a Colorado State transfer, spent most of nonconference play in a timeshare with sophomore point guard Frank Howard. But he secured a stronghold on the position right around the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play and never looked back. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.3 assists in conference play, and hit a number of big shots, including a game-winner against then-No. 10 Duke in the Carrier Dome



Andrew White: Men’s Basketball, forward

White was a double-transfer, having played at both Kansas and Nebraska before coming to SU. He developed into SU’s rock, leading the team in points per game (18.5) and minutes (37.2). He set the single-season 3-point record at 112, breaking the 107 record that now-assistant coach Gerry McNamara set back in the 2004-2005 season. White’s play got him named to the All-ACC Third Team.