Syracuse wins six events at Big Red Invitational

Syracuse took gold in several events this weekend as the Orange traveled to Philadelphia and Ithaca to participate in a pair of meets. In total, six events were won by Syracuse athletes, all coming Sunday at Cornell in the Big Red Invitational.

Freddie Crittenden was Syracuse’s lone competitor in the Penn Relays on Saturday and finished the 110-meter hurdles in 13.44 seconds, good for second place in the event. After setting the school record in the event earlier this month with a time of 13.42, the senior finished just two-hundredths of a second off his record pace on Saturday. Ronald Levy, from the University of Technology in Jamaica, took first in the event after finishing in 13.33 seconds, the second fastest run all-time at the Penn Relays.

On Sunday, the men’s 4×100 meter relay team of Chevis Armstead, Kashif Miller, Pascal Bastien, and Winston Lee finished first with a time of 41.65 seconds, finishing over a second ahead of the second-place team. Armstead also took first in the 110-meter hurdles as well. Miller also fared well in his individual event, placing third in the 100-meter dash by edging out the fourth-place finisher by .006 seconds.

Tia Thevenin gave Syracuse another win with her first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, a personal-best time of 13.39 seconds. The junior’s previous best in the event was 13.57 seconds, set last year at the War Eagle Invitational. Fellow junior Victoria Parker placed seventh in the 100-meter dash, finishing with a time of 12.20 seconds.

The Orange also performed well in the distance events, garnering two wins. Paul Lovell impressed in his winning 800-meter run, finishing almost four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Syracuse dominated the men’s 1500-meter run, placing five runners in the top eight finishers. Aidan Tooker led the way with a personal-best time of 3:46.72 to take first, while teammate Philo Germano finished just over a second later in second place. Simon Smith, Griff Molino, and Andy Paladino finished fourth, sixth, and eighth, respectively. The Orange also did well in the women’s iteration of the event, as three runners finished in the top six. Mary Malone paced the Orange with a third-place finish, while teammates Madeleine Davison and Chelsie Pennello finished fifth and sixth.

Finally, in the field portion of the meet, Aviana Goode gave Syracuse a win in the high jump with a personal-best jump of 1.65 meters.