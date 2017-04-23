Men's Lacrosse

Syracuse holds top spot, now longest-tenured No. 1 of 2017

Sophomore close defender Tyson Bomberry and the Orange are riding high after their ninth straight win in 2017, keeping them at No. 1.

By Charlie DiSturco

Syracuse (11-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) extended its win streak to nine games after another one-goal win, this time over unranked Binghamton (9-4, 3-2 America East), to keep its spot at No. 1 in the Inside Lacrosse Top 20. No other team has held the top spot for more than two weeks this season, making Syracuse the longest-tenured No. 1 of 2017.

Jordan Evans strung together a hat trick in the 9-8 win, while Jamie Trimboli and Ryan Simmons added a pair of goals. Evans’ hat trick comes one week after being held scoreless on three shots against North Carolina a week ago. The senior attack is now third on the team in points with 30. Trimboli’s production has increased since becoming a regular starter against Duke. The freshman now has five goals over the last four games.

Senior faceoff specialist Ben Williams struggled, only winning eight of 20 at the X. As a result, Syracuse lost the ground ball game (22-27).  SU forced one more turnover and took five more shots than did the Bearcats. The Orange finished a perfect 13-for-13 on clears.

Senior defender Scott Firman struggled guarding Moore, who poured in five goals Saturday. Despite his struggles, Syracuse held the rest of the Bearcats to just three goals. Evan Molloy saved a Griffin Konen shot with 11 seconds to seal the win for the Orange.

SU begins ACC tournament play Friday against North Carolina. The No. 4 seed Tar Heels (6-7, 1-3) have dropped two straight, an overtime loss to Syracuse and at Notre Dame on Saturday.

