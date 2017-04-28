No. 2 seed Syracuse’s 15-12 win over No. 3 seed Virginia sets up ACC finals rematch with UNC

Second-seeded Syracuse (15-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) fought past No. 3-seed Virginia (11-5, 4-4) 15-12 on Friday night in the ACC tournament semifinals.

UVA sprinted out of the gate, taking a three-goal lead in the first seven minutes. SU’s defense would settle in, though, as the Orange responded with a 7-2 run to close out the half.

Freshman Emily Hawryschuk led the way for the Orange, scoring three goals and assisting two others. Tewaaraton nominee Riley Donahue added four goals, tying a career high. The junior leads SU this season with 67 points.

Freshman goalie Asa Goldstock saved six of the 18 shots sent her way, while also picking up four ground balls.

Kasey Behr, who scored four goals the last time UVA played SU, was limited to one score. Avery Shoemaker added three goals and an assist herself.

This marked the second time this season the Orange have faced off against the Cavaliers. On March 5, SU crawled back from a nine-goal deficit to beat UVA, 16-15, in the Dome. Senior attack Devon Parker guided the way with five goals.

Syracuse’s victory sets up a rematch with the No. 1-seed University of North Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m. Less than two weeks ago, the Orange upset the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, 13-11. Hawryschuk recorded four goals in that game. SU’s last ACC crown came in 2015 when Syracuse defeated North Carolina.

“It was a solid effort,” Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said. “We can definitely play better. We need to play better to compete against North Carolina. Like last night, we called a timeout and that settled us down and we made plays.”