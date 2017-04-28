No. 2 seed Syracuse falters in 2nd half to No. 1 North Carolina in ACC title game

RICHMOND, Va. — Yet again, Molly Hendrick split a pair of defenders, then somersaulted a few feet outside of the crease a second or two after pouring in her seventh goal of the day and practically taking the life out of Syracuse.

Hendrick, a North Carolina senior attack, torched the Orange for nine points, spearheading UNC’s 9-0 run in the second half. By halftime, UNC’s leading scorer had four goals. She did not relent after the break. She maneuvered her way into traffic near the cage to lead a Tar Heels barrage that answered a 5-0 Orange run early in the second and went on to win, 18-11.

Top-seeded North Carolina (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast) used that second-half run to glide past No. 2 seed Syracuse (15-6, 5-2) on a shiny Sunday afternoon at Sports Backers Stadium near the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The Orange jetted out early, 4-0, only to go down one at the half. UNC commanded the draw control game to give its eighth-ranked offense time to hang 18 goals on SU and claim its second consecutive ACC title. North Carolina scored 35 goals in the first two games of the tournament, and that same offense found holes in SU’s defense to coast by.

Fourteen days ago in Chapel Hill, SU went up 4-0 early and handed UNC its only loss in its past 17 regular season ACC contests. Freshman attack Emily Hawryschuk scored four times to lead SU past the Tar Heels, their only loss since Feb. 25.

On Friday, junior attack Riley Donahue tied a career-high four goals to lead SU past Virginia in the semifinal. It set up Sunday’s showdown on a neutral site to decide the ACC’s automatic invite to the NCAA tournament, in what had shaped up to be a thriller: UNC won last year in overtime and Syracuse won in overtime in 2015.

In the teams’ third-consecutive ACC final meeting, UNC took 18 shots and won nine draw controls in the first half alone. The nation’s second-best team in draw controls (16.56 per game), North Carolina, used possession time to fuel its 7-2 run to end the half after SU went up 4-0.

Barely two minutes had elapsed into the second frame before UNC senior attack Carly Reed glided around the cage, paused and scored. Back-to-back Reed goals opened the second half, putting SU down three.

To rejuvenate, Syracuse ripped off a 5-0 run to take a two-goal lead. Syracuse erased deficits in both the ACC quarterfinal against Virginia Tech and in the semifinal against Virginia to get to Sunday. It believed it could do it again. Early in the second, attacks Riley Donahue and Devon Parker created for each other to make it a game again.

When SU took a two-goal lead early in the second half, a contingent of Orange fans stood to their feet and SU players danced on the sidelines.

That was all Syracuse had left. The Orange did not score in the final 18:38. Afterward, they watched as the Tar Heels squashed SU’s comeback hopes.